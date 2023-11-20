Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the NFL season had blowouts and close finishes, but the trolls stayed consistent.

Two divisional matchups played out in opposite ways -- the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on a winning field goal, while the Jacksonville Jaguars blew out the Tennessee Titans. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers with Jordan Love's go-ahead TD pass to Romeo Doubs.

Here are the best social media jabs from Week 11:

Cleveland Browns 13, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

The AFC North matchup was a defensive battle with two combined touchdowns in the game.

Neither team had more than 300 yards or a passing touchdown -- Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 165 yards, while Kenny Pickett had just 106. Cleveland got the ball back with 1:18 remaining and drove down to kick a winning 24-yard field goal.

After losing against the Steelers earlier in the season, the Browns made sure to troll their rivals on social media.

the get back 🦇 pic.twitter.com/clcSNZ7sA7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Tennessee Titans 14

Jacksonville had just three points last week but bounced back with a strong performance.

Trevor Lawrence accounted for four total touchdowns and 262 passing yards. Calvin Ridley doubled his season touchdown total by reaching the end zone twice.

The easy win came with a double troll after the game. Jacksonville poked fun at the viral video of Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis putting mayonnaise in his coffee.

Green Bay Packers 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20

The Chargers had two chances to win the game after a back-and-forth afternoon.

Los Angeles was down three and had possession with 2:33 remaining but went three-and-out. Then it got the ball back with 1:27 left but couldn't drive down the field, failing to convert on fourth-and-1.

Green Bay had a subtle troll for Los Angeles, referencing an old Chargers tweet.

soo hungry need to find my wife and head to titletown — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 19, 2023

A scoreless second half didn't prevent Houston from coming out with the win.

C.J. Stroud threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, but a career-high three interceptions, including two in the second half, kept Arizona in the game. Devin Singletary ran for 112 yards and a touchdown. Kyler Murray accounted for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans' third straight win came with a petty response to a graphic posted earlier Sunday by the Cardinals.

The 49ers had 420 total yards and forced two turnovers in their second straight win.

Brock Purdy threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns. He also became the first 49ers player to have a perfect passer rating with at least 10 attempts in a game since Joe Montana in 1989, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Brandon Aiyuk added a career-high 156 receiving yards plus one touchdown.

San Francisco trolled Tampa Bay after the comfortable win.

Yo ho, yo ho a Niners life for me.#TBvsSF x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/3lAeKv8jFK — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 20, 2023

Buffalo snapped its two-game losing streak behind a strong defensive performance. New York, which was held scoreless in the second half, put up 155 yards and four turnovers in the game.

Josh Allen had 275 yards and three touchdowns. Khalil Shakir had a career-high 115 yards, which included an 81-yard touchdown catch. Zach Wilson's struggles continued as he threw for a season-low 81 yards.

The Bills edited a clip from "Hard Knocks" featuring magician Oz Pearlman to troll the Jets.