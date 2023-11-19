        <
          Brandon Aiyuk's 77-yard touchdown extends 49ers' lead

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterNov 19, 2023, 06:04 PM ET
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers are making a habit of hitting big plays early in the third quarter.

          For the second week in a row, the Niners scored on a long touchdown pass on their first possession of the second half. After tight end George Kittle caught a 66-yard score from quarterback Brock Purdy last week in Jacksonville, Purdy hit wideout Brandon Aiyuk for a 77-yard score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

          With 10:54 left in the third quarter, Purdy dropped back and scanned the field, finding Aiyuk one-on-one with Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean down the left sideline. Purdy lofted a perfect pass that hit Aiyuk in stride. He hauled it in and raced to the end zone for the score. The extra point made it 20-7 San Francisco.

          The touchdown is the longest of Aiyuk's career, San Francisco's longest touchdown from scrimmage this season and the second-longest pass play by any Niner since Week 8 of 2021.

          With nearly two full quarters to play, Aiyuk has five catches for a career-high 156 yards and a score.