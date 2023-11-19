Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The New York Jets' slumping offense sustained another blow Sunday, as left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room with a right ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Becton was ruled out with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain, a source said.

It was another setback for the oft-injured Becton, who missed all but one game in 2021 and 2022 due to two surgeries on his right knee. Becton, injured late in the first quarter, was replaced by rookie Carter Warren, who made his NFL debut on the offensive line.

Ironically, Becton, a 2020 first-round pick, had been one of the team's most durable linemen this season. Trying to distance himself from his injury past, he started the first 10 games. He and left guard Laken Tomlinson are the linemen with that distinction. Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called Becton their most consistent lineman.

The Jets began the game with their seventh different offensive-line combination, their sixth in as many games. Chris Glaser, pressed into action due to multiple injuries at right guard, made his NFL debut on the line.

Left tackle Duane Brown could be waiting in the wings to replace Becton. Brown (hip) has been on injured reserve since Week 3 and he's eligible to return, but his 21-day window closes on Thursday. The Jets face the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Whether Brown returns is unclear; the Jets have been non-committal.

They have three other offensive linemen on injured reserve - Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles), Connor McGovern (knee) and Wes Schweitzer (calf).