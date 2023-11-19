Rachaad White makes a nice move on Talanoa Hufanga, causing the safety to leave the game with an injury. (0:21)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga departed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury, and a potential return was ruled out soon after he went to the sideline.

With 8:40 left in the third quarter, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield dumped a pass off in the right flat to running back Rachaad White. As White worked upfield, Hufanga closed in to attempt the tackle but bit on an inside fake from White, who ran past him for an 11-yard gain.

Hufanga was slow to get up after the play and went straight to the blue medical tent on the sideline. After he spent a few minutes in the tent, a cart came out and took him to the locker room. He was ruled out almost immediately after leaving on the cart.

Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown, a third-round pick out of Penn State, replaced Hufanga at strong safety. Hufanga, a first-team All-Pro in 2022, had one tackle against the Bucs before departing.