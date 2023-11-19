Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Seattle Seahawks and did not return.

The injury came in the second quarter of the Rams' 17-16 victory Sunday. Kupp was checked out on the sideline by the Rams' medical staff before going to the locker room before halftime. He was on the sideline in the third quarter with his helmet on, but he did not return to the field and was officially ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kupp, who missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury, has 23 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He ended the 2022 season on injured reserve after leaving a Week 10 loss with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.