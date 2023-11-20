Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are signing Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to the active roster, sources told Schefter and Yates.

The Browns worked out Flacco on Friday. Cleveland was looking to add a third quarterback with Deshaun Watson out for the season due to a fracture in his throwing shoulder. The Browns did not work out any other quarterback before signing Flacco.

Cleveland defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards and an interception but led the Browns on a game-winning field goal drive in the final seconds.

The Browns also have quarterback PJ Walker on the roster.

Flacco has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He won the Super Bowl in 2013 while with the Baltimore Ravens and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco, 38, most recently started games for the New York Jets during the 2022 season and led the Jets to an improbable fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2 in Cleveland that year. In that game, Flacco threw four touchdown passes, including the game winner to Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds remaining.

Cleveland is 7-3 and faces the Denver Broncos on the road next weekend.