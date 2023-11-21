Eric Karabell reacts to Jordan Love's Week 11 performance vs. the Chargers, in which Love threw for 300 yards for the first time all season. (0:39)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even if Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-6) take a step back on Thursday against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (and how can they not, given how banged up they are at running back on a short week), it might not change the viewpoint on what the first-year starting quarterback and his young offensive mates did Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Years from now -- if Love is still the Packers' starter and he's still throwing to the likes of Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson -- the 23-20 Week 11 win at Lambeau Field might be identified as the moment when everyone knew Love was going to be "him."

The clincher came late in the fourth quarter with the Packers trailing 20-16. Love & Co. took the field with 5:24 left. Jumpstarted by a Chargers' pass interference penalty on third down, Love hit the rookie Wicks for a 35-yard catch-and-run and then lofted a 24-yard touchdown that the second-year pro Doubs spun around to catch for the game-winning score with 2:33 to play.

It capped a 322-yard, two-touchdown, zero-interception day for Love. It was his first career 300-yard game and the first by a Packers quarterback in nearly two years (Aaron Rodgers went all of the 2022 season without one).

"I think he's just proving all of us right," said Watson, who caught Love's other touchdown (an 11-yarder in the third quarter). "We've seen what he's capable of doing since the moment he got the starting job. Obviously, we knew that there was gonna be some adversity that we were gonna face and whatnot, but he just keeps on chugging along, and I think he has a bright future."

Perhaps the most promising sign on Doubs' score was that it was the result of a hand signal by the receiver to let Love know that, based on the coverage, he was taking his route upfield instead of to the flat, and the two pulled it off.

That might not have happened earlier in the season, when the offense couldn't seem to get on the same wavelength. A month ago, the skill position players and the quarterbacks began holding meetings on Tuesdays (the players' day off) to get a head start on the next opponent.

Doubs' touchdown was Love's third go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown of the season -- the most by a Packers quarterback since Rodgers in 2012. They just hadn't won each time he did it.

"I promise you there was no difference," Doubs said. "It just came down to a few plays, honing in on the details the week before. Coming into this week, we definitely honed in on those details and got a win."

Watson's touchdown was another sign of the growth by the offense. A week after the Watson-Love connection faltered, they fixed it with a play that was drawn up mid-game on the sideline. Coach Matt LaFleur credited tight ends coach John Dunn with the idea, and Watson sprinted across the secondary and found himself wide open.