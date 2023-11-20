Bills safety Taylor Rapp leaves the game in an ambulance after making a tackle in the second quarter. (0:18)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has a chance to play next week after he was taken off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter of the Sunday's 32-6 win over the New York Jets with a neck injury.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon all of Rapp's tests have come back negative thus far and that there's a possibility he could suit up against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

"We believe, I believe, I haven't seen him today, but according to our [athletic] trainers, he's in a good spot, and has a chance to play on Sunday," McDermott said.

Rapp was already home resting, per McDermott, after the game.

Rapp, 25, signed with the Bills in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with Rams. He has been active every game for the Bills and serves as a backup safety and special teams player, often contributing in the team's dime package.

With 1:18 remaining in the half and the Jets facing fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard line, Rapp made a tackle on Jets running back Breece Hall after he caught a pass from quarterback Zach Wilson,

Bills nickel corner Taron Johnson was running Hall down from behind while Rapp closed in from upfield to assist. Rapp led with his upper body on the collision, and after initially walking away from the play, he stumbled to the ground near the sideline.

In a tense moment, Rapp was down on the field for an extended time before being placed on a backboard and loaded into the ambulance. He could be seen moving his hands.

Johnson was able to jog to the locker room with athletic trainers and is now in the team's concussion protocol. Cornerback Dane Jackson is also in the concussion protocol after being injured during the game.

The other major injury update from McDermott on Monday was that while tight end Dawson Knox is eligible to return from injured reserve following surgery on an injured right wrist, "he doesn't appear at this point ready to do so, so that's where we're at on that."

Starting safety Micah Hyde (stinger) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), who filled in for Johnson, are both day-to-day.