Peyton and Eli return for another edition of the "ManningCast" during the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII rematch on "Monday Night Football."
The Chiefs are making their second appearance on the "ManningCast." They beat the New York Giants in their first appearance in 2021. This is also the second time the Eagles have been on the alternative broadcast, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 the first time.
The Mannings will be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Mike Vick.
Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 11:
No love lost between Eli and Wahlberg
"I still hate the Giants to this day just because of Eli." - @markwahlberg pic.twitter.com/kEhB9F3ShV— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 21, 2023
Eli has had enough of the Peyton compliments, @markwahlberg. pic.twitter.com/MWR9ZU4ZaZ— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 21, 2023
Peyton and Eli react to Chiefs' opening touchdown
"You gotta love the Mahomes jump pass!" - Peyton & Eli... and every single @Chiefs fan ever. pic.twitter.com/Hq1Y7wDAEh— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 21, 2023