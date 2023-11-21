Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII rematch

Jalen Hurts rainbows one to DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard pickup before using the "Brotherly Shove" for an Eagles touchdown. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got their Super Bowl LVII revenge on "Monday Night Football" with a 21-17 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It marked coach Andy Reid's first loss to his former team and center Jason Kelce's first win over his brother, Travis Kelce.

Philadelphia Eagles

A talking point for the Eagles leading into the Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs, coach Nick Sirianni said, was that the Chiefs were "not giving us their ring back if we beat them this week." It was a way to put a pin in the inflated hype around the game, and get the Eagles to look at it as nothing more than a potential building block for the 2023 season.

Still, this one had to feel pretty sweet.

The Eagles escaped Arrowhead with a gritty 21-17 win. And while it doesn't alter what happed in Super Bowl LVII, it does put Philadelphia in great position as it makes a push for a return trip to the championship game. The Eagles maintain the best record in football (9-1) despite tests from playoff-caliber teams like the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Chiefs in recent weeks. The hoopla surrounding the Super Bowl rematch is behind them, and the push for the top seed in the NFC is on.

Eye-popping NextGen stat: Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was double-teamed on 70% of his pass rushes and still generated four pressures and two sacks. Hurts was sacked by the Chiefs five times in the first half.

Troubling trend: Philadelphia came in as the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL (66.3 YPG) but got gashed for 121 yards in the first half alone. The Eagles had similar issues against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII when Kansas City ran for 158 yards.

QB breakdown: Hurts was under duress for the bulk of the first half and managed just 46 yards passing and an interception. He came up with some clutch moments in the second half, however, most notably on a 41-yard dime down the right sideline to DeVonta Smith midway through the fourth quarter, setting up Hurts' go-ahead touchdown run. Hurts finished 14-of-22 with 150 yards passing and rushed for two of the Eagles' touchdowns. -- Tim McManus

Next game: vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, Nov. 26)

play 0:22 Marquez Valdes-Scantling drops potential Chiefs' go-ahead TD Patrick Mahomes lofts one right to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who can't come up with it in the end zone late in the 4th.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' lack of offensive production, a nuisance early in the season when they ran off a six-game winning streak, is now a problem. A big problem.

The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third straight game on Monday night as they fell out of the lead for the AFC's top playoff seed with a 21-17 loss to the Eagles. The 7-3 Chiefs are a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's only first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs led 17-7 at halftime but like in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos and Week 9 against the Dolphins failed to score in the final two quarters.

QB Breakdown: Mahomes threw two touchdown passes but otherwise it was another sluggish game for him and the passing game. Mahomes threw his only interception in the end zone when the Chiefs were in field goal range. He finished 24-of-43 for 177 yards with a 71.6 rating.

Eye-popping Next Gen Stat: The Chiefs blitzed a defensive back six times in the first half. Hurts on those plays was 1-of-3 with an interception and three sacks.

Pivotal play: On second-and-10 with just under two minutes to go, Mahomes threw a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that would have been the go-ahead score, but the ball went through the receiver's hands. Chiefs receiver have dropped 26 passes this season, the most in the NFL. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Nov. 26)