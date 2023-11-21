Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication and I wish him the best moving forward in his career," Tomlin said in a statement.

The Steelers' offense has struggled this season. The latest example came Sunday in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, which led to a rant from running back Najee Harris.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 but has a negative point differential (-29) and has been outgained in every game this season. The Steelers offense ranks 28th in points per game (16.6), 28th in yards per game (280.1), and 31st in passing yards per game (170) this season.

On Sunday, Harris was asked whether the team's winning record was encouraging despite the offensive struggles.

"You could do two things," he said. "You could look at the record and say, 'OK, we're still good right now.' Or we could look at the record and be like, 'If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s--- going to last?' I look at it like, 'How long that s--- going to last?' Y'all could look at it like it's a good record, but I mean it's the NFL. Winning how we did, it's not going to get us nowhere."

Canada, 51, had been the Steelers' offensive coordinator since 2021.