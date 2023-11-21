Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson brushed off any concern over his injured left ankle on Tuesday.

For those who had any doubts, Jackson briefly jogged in place before hopping in the air.

"I believe I'm good," Jackson said.

He then waved his waved his left hand side to side before flashing a smile, saying, "I believe I'm 100%."

Jackson went down in pain toward the end of the first quarter of Thursday's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, grabbing his left ankle after getting tackled along the sideline by linebacker Logan Wilson. He never missed a snap but he had a pronounced limp at times during the game.

Asked Monday whether Jackson's ankle was fine, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "It does [seem like everything is OK]."

After Thursday's game, Jackson asked reporters to stop asking about his injured ankle, which he wrapped in a heating pad while sitting on the bench. "We're not going to talk none of it into existence," Jackson said Thursday, tapping his knuckles several times on the wooden podium.

Injuries have made a major impact in the AFC North this month. Two starting quarterbacks - the Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and the Bengals' Joe Burrow (wrist) - were lost for the season last week.

Jackson is looking to finish the season for the first time since 2020. He missed the final four games in 2021 with an ankle injury and he was sidelined for the final five regular-season games in 2022 with a sprained knee.