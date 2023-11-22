Bills' Dalton Kincaid emerging as go-to playmaker for Josh Allen

Stephen A. Smith does not buy that Josh Allen and the Bills are back on track after what he considers an unimpressive win over the Jets. (2:13)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As wide receiver Khalil Shakir streaked down the field on an 81-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the third quarter of a win against the New York Jets, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid ran after him.

Kincaid caught up and blocked Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was in position to tackle the wide receiver, with his backside. Gardner knocked into cornerback Brandin Echols, who fell and slowed safety Jordan Whitehead.

The chain effect of Kincaid's "doot" -- as he described the block to quarterback Josh Allen after the play in a miked up clip from the team -- played a role in Shakir running into the end zone to extend the Bills' lead. Every game is important for the Bills as they fight to stay in the playoff race while facing the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL, per ESPN Analytics, over the last six games.

"I haven't really seen the play yet, but I'm sure there was guys downfield, blocking their tails off," Allen said after the game. "Dalton Kincaid was probably down there. He seems to find himself around the ball all the time and that's why we love him."

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has emerged as the No. 2 pass-catcher in the Bills' offense. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Bills traded up to draft Kincaid 25th overall for reasons that have become clear -- particularly over the last five games, when the rookie combined to have 35 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns. While the offense has dealt with issues that led to the firing of coordinator Ken Dorsey last week, Kincaid's role has continued to rise as he's developed into the Bills' No. 2 pass-catcher.

"It's what I'm used to when you see a tight end," coach Sean McDermott said. "What I came up around in Philadelphia, what I came up around in Carolina with respect to Greg Olsen in Carolina, and then Chad Lewis or the other tight ends we used in Philadelphia with Donovan [McNabb] there. ... For a young player like Dalton to come in and develop this rapport now that you're seeing with Josh, it's really good, I know, for the quarterback in terms ... when you have that security blanket over the middle of the defense, it's nice to have."

After the Bills drafted Kincaid, general manager Brandon Beane described his skill set as "elite hands, good route runner, separation ability at the top of the route." Adding him would allow the Bills to run more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) alongside tight end Dawson Knox and give the Bills someone who can "work the inside of the field."

With Knox out the last four weeks with a right wrist injury that required surgery, the Bills' use of 12 personnel has decreased -- zero plays from Weeks 8-10 and six plays in interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady's first game calling plays in the win over the Jets. But Kincaid has thrived, making some history along the way.

He has the most receptions (51) by a rookie tight end in team history, according to the Bills' media guide. His five straight games with five or more receptions is the longest by a Bills tight end and he is only the fourth Buffalo player at any position to do so since the 1970 merger.

He already has the second-most receptions on the team, the third-most receiving yards (436) and sits just under Shakir in highest catch percentage (88% to 87.9%) among Bills players with five or more targets. Kincaid has been consistent, but his significant mistake was fumbling when he was flipped in the air by a defender against the Bengals in Week 9.

Knox, in his fifth NFL season, has been helping out there.

"I know as a rookie it's easy to have the high highs and the low lows, so just keeping everybody level, keeping everybody just controlling what they can," Knox said on helping on the sideline while he's injured. "... Also, if I see something in the defense and maybe [Kincaid] doesn't, maybe bringing something to his attention, but he's so smart already he'll have most of it handled himself."

Since Week 7 -- the last game Knox played and the first game back for the rookie after he missed one due to a concussion -- Kincaid has been targeted six or more times in every game. With Knox out, Kincaid has played at least 67% of snaps in every game.

Players and coaches have been impressed with his growth.

"Mature beyond his years," McDermott said on Kincaid. "And Dawson has really had, I think, a profound impact on Dalton by sharing his wisdom, his experience. He's supported Dalton. And then obviously [tight ends] coach [Rob] Boras has done a nice job as well there in terms of bringing Dalton along. So, I just think Dalton is a young man that takes his job, extremely professional in a professional manner, I should say. And he prepares and then you see the results on the field."

How Knox will eventually be reinserted in the offense will be something to watch. McDermott said Monday that Knox, who is eligible to return this week against the Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, CBS), "doesn't appear at this point ready to do so."

Bringing back more 12 personnel could be beneficial, but taking Kincaid off the field doesn't appear to be a good option for this offense after Kincaid has earned Allen's trust.

"With how long we're both here for, it's gonna be a connection hopefully that continues to develop and grow," Kincaid said of Allen.