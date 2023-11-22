Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee Wednesday and is facing eight to 10 months of recovery.

The procedure was done at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York by team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo. Eight months of recovery would take Jones, 26, right up to the start of training camp next summer.

"I'm more focused kind of day to day on what I'm doing here and trying to get healthy," Jones, who suffered the injury on Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, told the Up and Adams Show on Tuesday. "Have been getting ready for this surgery and then recovering from this surgery going forward. How that works out is down the road a ways and I don't have a ton of control over it. Just focus on what I can do to get back."

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal earlier in the year, and he's due another $35.5 million in guaranteed pay next season.

This season did not go as planned, with the Giants struggling for reasons beyond Jones' play. The quarterback threw just two touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games while being sacked 30 times.

It has put his future in question with the Giants likely to get a high pick in next year's draft.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has started the past two games for New York (3-8), who is currently in last place in the NFC East. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is currently on injured reserve with a rib cage problem.

Jones waited 17 days before having surgery to allow the swelling to subside and to strengthen the muscles around the knee. He was in the locker room as recently as last week walking only with a slight limp.

The injury occurred when Jones went back to pass on the final play of the first quarter against the Raiders. His leg buckled while trying to move in the pocket. After trying to return, his right knee gave out in the middle of his dropback on the very next play.

The season began with so much promise and improved weapons, but ended with so little accomplished and a devastating injury. Jones also missed three games earlier this season with a neck injury.

The Giants went 1-5 in Jones' starts this season and he had a 39.1 QBR. Last season, Jones finished sixth in QBR at 62.9 and led the Giants into the playoffs, where he was close to flawless in a postseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"I mean, it's tough, for sure," Jones said recently. "You put a lot into the season. You put a lot into preparing to play, and to get it taken from you through an injury is definitely tough. That's real and that's something that you deal with as a player, but it's part of the game at this level.

"... But I can't afford to feel sorry for myself or sulk. It's part of it, and I'll be fine. I'll bounce back, attack the rehab process like I have anything else and come back stronger."