FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On the final day of his 21-day practice window, New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown was activated from injured reserve Thursday and added to the 53-man roster.

By rule, Brown, 38, would've remained on IR for the remainder of the season if the Jets hadn't made the move. It's unclear what role, if any, he will have against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first Black Friday game.

The Jets have major issues on the offensive line, as they have started a league-high 11 players in 10 games. Mekhi Becton started the last eight at left tackle, replacing Brown, but Becton's status is up in the air with a sprained ankle. Rookie Carter Warren finished up last week's game at left tackle.

Brown started the first two games and was involved in the season's most infamous play -- the sack that resulted in Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles in the season opener.

In Week 3, Brown went on IR with what was listed as a hip injury. Brown, who has referred to it as a groin injury, told some teammates earlier in the week that he didn't think he'd be ready to play against the Dolphins, a source said.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan was to "lean on him a little bit this week to see where he is at. Not lean on him from a pressure standpoint, but just try to get him some physical contact to see how he feels."

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is eager to redeem himself after a poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 -- his last game.

"I mean, it wasn't one of my better games, but I always keep things in perspective as far as production," Brown told ESPN last week. "I didn't put my best film out, but I wasn't nearly 100%, you know what I mean? I'd love to get out there and put out a better version of myself."

He wasn't 100% because he admittedly returned too soon after having off-season surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. He suffered the injury in the 2022 preseason, shortly after signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Jets, but played through the pain after spending the first four games on IR.

The Jets have been juggling their offensive line since the beginning of the season. On Thursday, they signed Xavier Newman from the practice squad; he likely will start at right guard. They released Chris Glaser, who started at right guard last week. They have used six different starters at right guard.

The reshuffled line will be tasked with protecting quarterback Tim Boyle, who makes his Jets' starting debut. He will replace Zach Wilson, who was benched after nine starts following Rodgers' injury.