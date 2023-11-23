Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach, one of at least 10 players to have won both a Super Bowl and the CFL's Grey Cup, has died of cancer at age 56, his family announced Thursday.

Hasselbach had been diagnosed with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma, the family said.

Hasselbach, a starter in Super Bowl XXXIII who also won a ring in Super Bowl XXXII, was coaching the defensive line at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado. The team was informed of his death on Thursday morning.

"We'd like to make it known that he passed from cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home, free of pain," Hasselbach's family said in a statement. "He's had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that've flown in from around the world.

"... We learned he had the illness less than 6 months ago and he fought as hard any human possibly could, with incredible strength."

Hasselbach played 121 games over his seven seasons with the Broncos from 1994 to 2000, never missing a game during the regular season or postseason. He was regarded by reporters as a classy, accessible player, especially in moments of adversity, always conducting himself with professionalism and grace.

He started 29 regular-season contests for the Broncos and all three games during the team's run to the Super Bowl XXXIII championship.

Before signing with Denver, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Hasselbach played four seasons for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, where he was a two-time all-star and helped them win a Grey Cup championship in 1992. He was later inducted into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame.

Hasselbach is survived by his wife, Aundrea; his children, Ashlee, Terran, Aven and Kian; and four grandchildren.