New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr cleared concussion protocol Thursday, making him a likely participant in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carr left the Saints' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion and right shoulder injury after taking a hard hit from two defenders in the third quarter. He was examined by athletic trainers, went to the medical tent on the sideline and then left on a cart.

The Saints had a bye last week and did not practice, but Carr was a full participant when they resumed Wednesday. He was officially removed from the injury report Thursday.

The Saints are still without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who also left the game against the Vikings on a cart. He had an ankle injury.

Lattimore has not practiced this week, and coach Dennis Allen said his injury was likely to "take some time." Allen did not rule out a stint on injured reserve for Lattimore.

"We'll wait and see. We're going to just continue to evaluate it. If that needs to be the case, we'll let you know," he said Wednesday.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas also was injured in the Vikings game, and he was placed on IR this week with a knee issue.