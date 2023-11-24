Stephen A. Smith explains why he is not a fan of the Commanders' decision to fire Jack Del Rio. (1:32)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, coach Ron Rivera announced Friday, as the Washington defense has plummeted to the bottom of the NFL rankings after entering the season with high expectations.

The Commanders (4-8) have lost three in a row -- including their 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday -- and eight of the past 10. They had hoped the defense would be a consistent force, given how many new options they had on offense. But instead the defense became an albatross.

As the losses mounted, so did pressure for the organization to make a move.

Rivera is expected to take over the defensive playcalling for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN.

The Commanders' defense ranks worst in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed -- one year after ranking seventh and third, respectively, in those categories. The Commanders consistently gave up big plays and failed to make many of their own.

Washington has allowed a league-high 49 pass plays of 20 or more yards. The Commanders haven't intercepted a pass in the past six games or caused a turnover in the past three.

Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer was also fired Friday.

"I appreciate all that they have contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward," Rivera said in a statement.

Commanders owner Josh Harris said he accepted Rivera's recommendations to dismiss Del Rio and Vieselmeyer.

"I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated. It's how our players and staff feel as well," Harris said in a statement. "I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity. As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason. Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission."

In Del Rio's first three seasons with Washington, the defense was inconsistent. In 2020, the Commanders finished fourth in points allowed and second in yards allowed but followed that the next season by ranking 25th in points and 22nd in yards.

Washington had invested in its defense, which is why more was expected. The Commanders opened the season with a defensive line considered one of the best in football; all four starters had been first-round draft picks. But that group failed to produce to the team's liking, and it ended up trading both defensive ends, sending Montez Sweat to Chicago and Chase Young to San Francisco.

Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jon Allen, both of whom made the Pro Bowl last year, have regressed this season. In 2022, Allen had a pass rush win rate of 13.8% and 7.5 sacks, while Payne was at 12.7% and 11.5 sacks. This season, Allen has a pass rush win rate of 10.9% and 5.5 sacks, and Payne has a win rate of 6.1% and two sacks.

Del Rio has coached in the NFL since 1997, serving as a head coach in Jacksonville from 2003 to 2011 and with the Raiders from 2015 to 2017. He also was a defensive coordinator for one season with Carolina and three with Denver.

He caused a stir in June 2022 when he referred to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a "dustup." He also tweeted earlier that year, in response to a post about upcoming hearings on the events of Jan. 6: "Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense."

Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 at the time, saying his comments had caused a distraction for the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.