Lamar Jackson connects with Odell Beckham Jr. for a 51-yard play, setting up Gus Edwards for a short touchdown a few plays later. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens could be at full strength at wide receiver when they play the NFL's worst pass defense.

Rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers (hip) declared he would play and Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) considers himself "a game-time decision" for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Flowers did not practice Thursday but returned Friday. He leads Baltimore with 53 catches for 588 yards receiving.

"I'm ready to go," Flowers said after Friday's practice. "I feel great."

Will Flowers play Sunday night? "That wasn't even a question. I had to take a little break real quick but now I'm back."

Beckham injured his left shoulder in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16. He didn't practice Wednesday but has been limited the rest of the week.

Asked if he would play Sunday night, Beckham smiled and replied: "A game-time decision."

Beckham added, "I'm trying my best in each and every way. I won't say it will be pain-free. I'm definitely trying to find a way to do what I can for this locker room and this team."

Beckham has been gaining a chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson over the last three games. He scored a touchdown in Week 9 and Week 10 before producing a season-high 116 yards receiving against the Bengals.

The availability of Flowers and Beckham would be good news for Jackson and the Ravens, who are facing a Chargers defense that is allowing a league-worst 291.6 yards passing per game. Five quarterbacks have thrown for over 300 yards against the Chargers this season: Tua Tagovailoa (466 yards), Patrick Mahomes (424), Kirk Cousins (367), Jared Goff (333) and Jordan Love (322).

In other injury news, Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he expects to play Sunday. He was sidelined last game with a knee injury.