        <
        >

          Raiders' Maxx Crosby doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterNov 24, 2023, 06:30 PM ET
            Close
              Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Live and SportsCenter, and podcast and radio appearances. Before coming to ESPN, Gutierrez spent three years at CSN Bay Area as a multi-platform reporter, covering the Raiders and Oakland Athletics as well as anchoring the SportsNet Central cable news show. Gutierrez votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Professional Football Writers of America and currently serves as the PFWA's Las Vegas chapter president. He is also a member of the California Chicano News Media Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Gutierrez has authored three books: Tommy Davis' Tales from the Dodgers Dugout, 100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die and If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Raiders Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box with Lincoln Kennedy. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PGutierrezESPN
            Follow on X

          HENDERSON, Nev. - Las Vegas Raiders edge usher Maxx Crosby was listed Friday as doubtful to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury.

          Crosby, who has not missed a defensive snap since the Raiders' blowout loss at the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, or, five games ago, did not practice this week. It was the first time this season the two-time Pro Bowler missed a practice.

          Crosby, who has 10.5 sacks, has played every snap in seven of Las Vegas' 11 games this season. But Crosby, who has been dealing with a knee issue since Week 2 and has only missed 13 snaps all season.