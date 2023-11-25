Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, confirmed head coach Mike McDaniel on Saturday.

Phillips left Friday's 34-13 win over the New York Jets after he went down with the non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter. He was carted off to the locker room.

Phillips' absence will presumably lead to increased roles for linebacker Andrew van Ginkel, who has 4 sacks this season, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who had 18 total sacks in 2020 and 2021 before signing a $65 million contract in the 2022 offseason.

Phillips is the latest in a long list of players to suffer an injury on the turf field at MetLife Stadium, including Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just four plays into the season.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland called the field "trash" while running back Raheem Mostert, who has long been an outspoken proponent of turf playing surfaces, insisted that something needs to be done about the field at MetLife Stadium.

Phillips played in just 8 of the Dolphins' 11 games this season but was tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks.

