The last NFL Sunday of November saw no shortage of stylish fall fits. Whether it be luxe athleisure or cozy sweaters, the league's finest brought the pregame tunnel heat.
Ja'Marr Chase appeared calm, cool and collected as he prepared to take the field alongside injured QB Joe Burrow's replacement, Jake Browning. The Cincinnati Bengals' other JB -- who will make his first NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- rocked a mountain chic look.
Meanwhile, statement jackets were the name of the game for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.
Here are some of the memorable NFL arrival looks from Week 12:
Sunday's best
BIG RED BOOTS pic.twitter.com/HvFv6MsiVl— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2023
Ziggy's in the building. pic.twitter.com/lRigPsL4Fi— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2023
Clocking in ⏱️@_TJWatt pic.twitter.com/mk6oqPmtU8— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2023
The work-from-home fits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tpvciFPygh— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 26, 2023
JB6 reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/Im39R2hhNC— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 26, 2023
Texans on the scene 😤 pic.twitter.com/7kkZwdFB4m— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023
Serving looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YGkFF8NTAo— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023
Layers to it.@Hubbard_RMN pic.twitter.com/6lVrbQ0S9K— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 26, 2023
Fly Guy Frankie 😎@frankluvu7 pic.twitter.com/P4KkbNepQ4— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 26, 2023
When in Nashville 🤠@DerrickBrownAU5 pic.twitter.com/haVJzq4NIa— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 26, 2023
Arrived ✅ pic.twitter.com/KtVzHKdo2H— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 26, 2023
Back in our house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/zRUb0D1K7Q— New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023
Put the name on the chain 🧊@JabrillPeppers | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/cCGW3HeLZm— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2023
Sunday morning suits.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2023
📸: https://t.co/KDEDxPAuN4 pic.twitter.com/03WBQElNXM
📍Nissan Stadium pic.twitter.com/WmxmZ4AqIx— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 26, 2023