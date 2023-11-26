Open Extended Reactions

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, is expected to play despite an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Pierce has appeared in seven games this season for Houston, rushing for 327 yards and a touchdown on 109 carries. He is second on the team in rushing, behind Devin Singletary (471).

The Texans have won three straight games and four of five. They will enter Sunday's contest one game behind the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

In Week 3, Houston coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud notched their first victories, when the Texans outlasted Jacksonville, 37-17.

Houston has won five in a row against the Jaguars.