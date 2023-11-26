LAS VEGAS -- Raiders backup safety Roderic Teamer, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI and speeding Saturday night.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Teamer, 26, was charged with "DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance" and a "basic speeding violation -- 21-30 miles per hour over posted speed limit."

He will not play in the Raiders' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of personal reasons, the team said.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident regarding Roderic Teamer last night," the team said in a news release. "The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Teamer had played in six games and last appeared in the Oct. 15 matchup.

His arrest was unusual because the Raiders generally spend the night in a hotel together before a game, even at home.