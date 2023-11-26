How to watch Bears vs. Vikings on 'Monday Night Football'

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson discusses his frustration with missing extended time and whether he'll play on "Monday Night Football." (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 12 features QB Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-8) visiting NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and QB Joshua Dobbs. For more on all Week 12 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return in Week 13.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 14

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)