Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season brought divisional matchups filled with trolls.

The Pittsburgh Steelers set a season-high in total yards this season in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Atlanta Falcons entered first place in the NFC South after defeating the New Orleans Saints. The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly beat the Houston Texans to maintain control of the AFC South.

Here are the best trolls of Week 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers eclipsed 400 yards of offense, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards. Najee Harris ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. Pat Freiermuth had nine catches for 120 yards, the most by a Steelers tight end since Jesse James had 138 in September 2018.

Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals had 222 total yards and a season low in rushes (11) and rushing yards (25).

Pittsburgh's win came with a double troll aimed toward its division rivals, including a crushed can of Skyline Chili, a restaurant chain in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints

The Falcons scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure a key win over the Saints.

Down by two points, New Orleans picked off Desmond Ridder late in the third quarter, but Taysom Hill fumbled on the ensuing drive. Atlanta then capped off a nine-play, 95-yard drive with a 26-yard catch and touchdown run by Bijan Robinson to secure control. Robinson is the first rookie in Falcons history with 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in consecutive games.

The Falcons put a spin on the Saints' "Who Dat" chant by quoting lyrics from Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy.

As @Jeezy done said



They say who dat?

We dat! pic.twitter.com/ZCtf2bAhnj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 26, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Houston Texans 21

A key divisional battle came right down to the wire in Houston.

Looking for their fourth straight win, the Texans drove down the field and had a shot to tie the game with 34 seconds remaining. However, Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal doinked off the crossbar, giving the Jaguars sole possession of first in the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence had a season-high 364 passing yards plus one passing and rushing touchdown. C.J. Stroud threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

The Jaguars used a clip from the movie "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" to troll the Texans.

The Packers handed the Lions their seventh straight loss on Thanksgiving after forcing three Lions turnovers.

Jared Goff threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, but fumbled the ball three times, one of which led to a scoop and score by Green Bay in the first quarter. Jordan Love had 268 passing yards and three touchdowns, his third career game with three passing touchdowns.

A halftime show by rapper Jack Harlow, who has the hit song "What's Poppin," was the focus of a Thanksgiving troll by the Packers.

After losing three in a row, the 49ers bounced back with three straight wins, including a strong road game against the Seahawks.

San Francisco's defense dominated with a season-high six sacks. They also held Seattle to just 220 yards of offense and forced more turnovers (2) than the Seahawks had offensive touchdowns (0). Seattle's lone score came off a pick-six in the third quarter.

Christian McCaffrey continued his strong season with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brock Purdy had 209 passing yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers had a simple Thanksgiving message for the Seahawks.