PHILADELPHIA -- The second Buffalo Bills touchdown of the game Sunday came on a tight-window pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, who caught the ball as he slid to the ground on top of the goal line.

After a blocked field goal ended the Bills' previous drive with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, the Bills were able to take advantage of a Philadelphia Eagles miscue to go up 17-7 at halftime.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled a handoff with 1:08 left in the first half and defensive end Greg Rousseau recovered the fumble for the Bills. The offense quickly marched 46 yards downfield on five plays, despite an offensive holding penalty pushing the team back 10 yards.

Allen was 19-of-32 passing in the first half. The 32 attempts are the most in his career in the first half and tied for his most in any half. He also now has eight games this season with a passing and rushing touchdown, one shy of tying the most in a season in NFL history, per Elias Sports Bureau (Kyler Murray, 2020).

All three of the Bills' scoring drives came in the second quarter. The lead came despite the Bills being called for 10 penalties to the Eagles' one.