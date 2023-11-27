Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes a big hit from Broncos' Baron Browning and is replaced by PJ Walker. (0:22)

DENVER -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out of Sunday's 29-12 loss after taking a shot in the third quarter against the Broncos, an injury that coach Kevin Stefanski said afterwards was a concussion.

After a long third-down scramble, Thompson-Robinson attempted to throw a pass while rolling to right but was hit high by Denver linebacker Baron Browning, who was penalized for roughing the passer.

Thompson-Robinson didn't get up for several minutes before he was escorted to the injury tent. He was replaced by PJ Walker, who has two starts for the Browns this season.

The Browns recently lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with a shoulder injury. Watson, who suffered a fracture to his throwing shoulder Nov. 12 in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, underwent surgery last week.

Cleveland also signed 38-year-old Joe Flacco to its roster last week.

Thompson-Robinson had completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown before the injury.