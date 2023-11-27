Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered some magic to give the Eagles a fourth-quarter lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Facing a third-and-15 on the Bills' 29-yard line, Hurts scrambled to his left to buy time and then released a deep pass to the back of the end zone for Olamide Zaccheaus, who leapt to secure the catch with 11:07 remaining to put Philadelphia in front, 28-24.

The play was set up by a James Bradberry interception of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown a pick in eight straight games.

The Eagles' offense struggled for much of the day and Hurts committed a pair of turnovers early, but he rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes to help the Eagles overcome a 10-point deficit.