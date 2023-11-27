Lamar Jackson finds Zay Flowers for a Ravens touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- One of the biggest questions entering Sunday night was who would fill the void of injured tight end Mark Andrews in the red zone.

It looks like it might be the Baltimore Ravens rookie first-round pick.

In the second quarter, Lamar Jackson capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive by finding wide receiver Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone. Flowers' second career touchdown put Baltimore ahead, 7-3.

Jackson had relied heavily on Andrews, who led NFL tight ends with six touchdowns this season. But Andrews was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his ankle last week.

It appeared that the Ravens were going to try to run the ball in the end zone. Lining up in a compact formation, Jackson faked the handoff to Gus Edwards before hitting Flowers for the score.

This was Jackson's third play-action touchdown pass of the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.