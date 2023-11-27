Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyren Williams is an artist, he said, and the football field is his canvas.

So when the Los Angeles Rams running back was on injured reserve with an ankle injury for the previous four games, he had to channel his energy into watching practice and supporting from afar.

"This is really what I love to do," Williams said after Sunday's 37-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. "During those four weeks, I wasn't playing, but I was still in it. I was still at practice, I was still watching the field, I was still doing everything as if I was playing, but I wasn't playing. So I'm not surprised [about having success Sunday], no, because this is what I love to do. But like I said, I just thank everybody for being a part of what this win was today."

Williams showed just what the offense had been missing in his return, with 204 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In the four games Williams missed, the Rams averaged 14.25 points per game. Having Williams back "was a big deal" for the Rams, coach Sean McVay said.

"He's a really good football player, and he's one of those guys -- he loves competing, and when you've got that natural just zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and then oh by the way, you're really productive. I mean, he's doing a great job," McVay said. "Kyren is just so conscientious. He loves to compete. He's worked really hard, he's worked really hard just to be able to get himself back to perform at that level. It was cool to see."

Williams is the first Rams player with 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game since Todd Gurley in 2018, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He also is just the fourth player in Rams history with 100 rushing yards and two receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Gurley (2017), Cleveland Gary (1992) and Eric Dickerson (1983).

On Friday, McVay said the Rams wanted to "be able to give [Williams] a good workload" in his return against Arizona but also wanted to be cognizant of the high number of snaps the running back was playing before he injured his ankle.

Williams had 22 touches Sunday, his second-highest total of the season. Backup running back Royce Freeman also had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Looking at the stat sheet after the game, McVay said it seemed like there was "a good balance" between Williams and Freeman, "kind of what we were hunting up today."

In seven games this season, Williams has 599 rushing yards on 113 carries and 166 receiving yards on 19 catches. He has nine total touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving).

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said Williams' energy is "great" in the huddle with his "positivity between plays and play energy." Williams said that while he doesn't bring that energy specifically to lift up his teammates, he's had players come up to him and tell him to keep doing what he's doing.

"This is who I am," Williams said. "Like I said, I love doing this and when I get out there, I'm able just to play free and be who I am."