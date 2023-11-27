Ravens QB Lamar Jackson rushes up the middle for eight yards, which helps him eclipse 5,000 rushing yards for his career. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With his latest record Sunday night, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson took another step toward becoming the best running quarterback in NFL history.

With an 8-yard keeper up the middle in the third quarter, Jackson eclipsed 5,000 career yards rushing in the fewest number of games for a quarterback. He reached the milestone against the Los Angeles Chargers in his 82nd game, which is 22 fewer than Michael Vick needed.

Jackson is the fourth quarterback to record 5,000 yards rushing, joining Vick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson.

Since being the last pick in the first round of the 2018 draft, Jackson has raised the level for dual-threat quarterbacks. He set the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) in a season in 2019, then became the first signal-caller to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons when he gained 1,005 yards in 2020.

The next mark for Jackson is surpassing Vick for career rushing yards by a quarterback. Vick ran for 6,109 yards in 13 NFL seasons.