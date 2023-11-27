After beginning with a tush push, NFL MVP favorite Jalen Hurts is involved in four more touchdowns in the Eagles' dramatic 37-34 win over the Bills. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to have a flair for the dramatic.

He scored four of his career-high five touchdowns after halftime in the Eagles' come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, including a 12-yard touchdown run in overtime to end the game in walkoff fashion and send the Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy.

"It's a Jalen performance. There aren't too many guys that I've played with -- probably nobody that I've played with -- that's been more clutch down the stretch," said veteran center Jason Kelce. "He's been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That's a trait not to take lightly. I think if you look at most of the best players, it's a trait that they have to have."

Comeback Kids The Eagles tied the longest streak of comeback wins in a single season. They are only the fourth team in league history to win four straight games while trailing at halftime. 2023 Philadelphia Eagles 4 2011 Arizona Cardinals 4 2006 Tennessee Titans 4 1971 Cleveland Browns 4

The 10-1 Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their last four games and have found a way to come back and win all of them, which ties an NFL record.

Hurts has been a guiding force. He now has four game-winning drives on the year -- doubling his career total coming into the season. He also has the second-best winning percentage after trailing by 10-plus points (.450) by starting quarterbacks since 1950, behind only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (.560).

"That's not for me to concern or roll with. I just try to go out there and play to the standard and be the best I can be for my team," Hurts said of being clutch. "There were times today I felt like I didn't do that, but when it mattered most I felt like we did a good job of doing what we needed to do."

Hurts is now 16-1 in his last 17 regular season starts and 27-2 in his last 29. The front-runner for the top seed in the NFC, the Eagles currently have the best Super Bowl odds at +425 per ESPN Bet.

"One hundred percent, that dude should be [MVP]," said right tackle Jordan Mailata. "I don't know the requirements but I know he's got the best f---ing record out of all the MVP candidates.

"I love him man. There's no words that can describe the love I have for this guy. He really embodies the perseverance, and he leads by example."