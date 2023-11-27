Open Extended Reactions

Hope it's been a great Thanksgiving weekend for everyone. The football wasn't spectacular in many cases. Ton of eyeballs -- that's for sure -- we're gonna watch no matter what.

On the topic of not-so-great football: Between the New York Jets and the New York Giants, how many good games have their fans seen in MetLife this season? Ballpark estimate? Not a ton -- the teams have played a combined 12 games in that stadium this season and they've scored 13 touchdowns. But the home fans got to see a win on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills-Philadelphia Eagles game was spectacular. The Eagles are proving to possess that rare thing present in the best teams -- resolve. They've trailed by double digits in three of their last four games. They've won them all. I talked a lot about their brutal six-game stretch, but they're halfway through it and 3-0. They're already 6-0 against teams that made the playoffs last season and the San Francisco 49ers are visiting next Sunday.

As for Buffalo, I don't know how many gut punches a team can take. They're the most dangerous 6-6 team in the league, as evidenced by their point differential of plus-101 -- fourth best in the league. But after a bye, the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are their next two games. The Bills probably have to win four of their final five games to get in to the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos have won five in a row, including one over Buffalo. And after giving up 70 points in one game earlier this year, the Broncos have given up only 80 total in this five-game run. Shout out to Bill Barnwell for that nugget. Denver hits the road for three in a row coming up as they try to stay hot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars -- by about a yard -- moved to 8-3 and avenge the home loss to the Houston Texans from earlier this season. We'll have the Jags next Monday night as they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Their eight wins through Week 12 is impressive enough on its own, but put it into context: they had seven wins in Weeks 1 through 12 in each of the previous three seasons combined! The schedule is also Jag-friendly the rest of the way, especially in the final three weeks when their opponents are a combined 9-24.

Speaking of Monday -- when we saw the Chiefs last -- they got blanked in the second half for the third consecutive game. They scored 31 of the final 34 against the Las Vegas Raiders and erased a two-TD deficit as casually as one can. Patrick Mahomes is 15-11 in his career when trailing by double digits, and no team has been victimized more than the Raiders, who've had it happen to them three times: once in Kansas City, once in Oakland and now in Las Vegas.

Unlike the separation in the NFC, it will be a crowded race for the top seed in the AFC.