Rex Ryan and Dan Orlovsky react to the Panthers firing Frank Reich after only 11 games with the team. (2:17)

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, it was announced Monday.

The Panthers have an NFL-worst 1-10 record and are assured of a sixth straight losing season since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well."

With Reich calling the plays on offense, the Panthers on Sunday scored 15 or fewer points for the fifth straight week and for the seventh time in 11 games. Quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft that Carolina traded two first-round picks and star wide receiver DJ Moore to get, ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR and has been sacked 40 times, tied for the fifth most by a player through his first 10 games since sacks were first tracked in 1963.

"What are you going to do?'' Reich said after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. "You are 1-10. Are you going to feel sorry for yourself? Is there something that is going to magically fix everything? No."

Special teams coach Chris Tabor has been appointed as the team's interim head coach, while offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will assume play-calling duties with help from senior assistant Jim Caldwell.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.