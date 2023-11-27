Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did not suffer any fractures or major structural damage to his right ankle, according to an MRI on Monday.

Mayfield was injured in a collision on a quarterback sneak on the opening drive of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowles said Mayfield is "pretty sore" but expressed optimism that the injury wasn't more severe.

"The MRI was negative," Bowles said. He has a sore ankle. We'll see how he's feeling during the week, but it came out negative so that's a good thing."

Mayfield left the game for four plays before returning with a heavily-taped ankle on the very next series, and he finished the game. He got extensive treatment postgame and had a significant limp in the locker room when speaking to reporters, struggling to put weight on it.

"I know he's pretty sore right now," Bowles said. "We'll try to give him a break when he needs one during the week and see how he feels. I've got to see how he's moving."

Mayfield said he anticipates he'll spend the early portion of the week getting treatment and taking mental reps before attempting to practice on it.

If Mayfield cannot go at home against the Carolina Panthers, backup Kyle Trask, who competed all summer with Mayfield for the starting job, will get the nod. The Bucs (4-7) are currently one game out of first place in the NFC South.