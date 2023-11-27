Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders waived veteran cornerback Marcus Peters a day after he was benched for the second half of the team's 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders also waived safety Roderic Teamer after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI and speeding Saturday night.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce made the announcements during his news conference Monday.

On Sunday, Peters was replaced at cornerback by Jack Jones, whom the Raiders claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots two weeks ago.

Peters was in his first season with the Raiders after signing a one-year contract in free agency. He had started the Raiders' first 12 games and had an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro in his career.

Teamer was inactive for Sunday's game after his arrest. He had played in six games this season and last appeared in the Oct. 15 matchup. He was suspended by the NFL in 2020 for four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.