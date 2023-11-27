Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars placed left tackle Cam Robinson on injured reserve with a left knee injury Monday, potentially ending his season and possibly even his time with the franchise.

Coach Doug Pederson had said in the early afternoon that Robinson was undergoing further testing and the team would monitor him over the next few days to see how he felt when the Jaguars resume their practice schedule Thursday. Instead, Robinson heads to IR and will have to miss at least four games.

The earliest Robinson could return is Dec. 31 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Third-year player Walker Little will take over as the starting left tackle. Ezra Cleveland, whom the Jaguars acquired via trade at the deadline, will start at left guard. Little started Sunday's game at left guard but moved to left tackle after Robinson's injury.

The Jaguars promoted offensive lineman Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to replace Robinson on the active roster and signed offensive linemen Keaton Sutherland and Jimmy Murray to the practice squad.

Robinson hurt his left knee late in the first quarter of the Jaguars' 24-21 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. He pointed to his left knee when the medical staff reached him on the field. He eventually walked off under his own power but slammed his helmet in frustration before entering the blue medical tent. He was later seen on the bench visibly upset with a towel over his head, but he remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.

It's the same knee Robinson injured in 2018, when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the season. Robinson also missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games after suffering an injury to his right knee.

Robinson was suspended the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy and Little started in his place at left tackle.

Sunday's game might have been Robinson's last in a Jaguars uniform if he is unable to return from IR this season. He is under contract for 2024 but has a salary cap hit of $22.75 million. He is due no guaranteed money, and the team would save $17.75 million by cutting him after this season.

The Jaguars have $30 million in 2024 cap space, per the Roster Management System, but the team has publicly expressed interest in signing quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a long-term extension and also has to deal with the contract situation of outside linebacker Josh Allen, who has 12 sacks and is three shy of breaking the single-season franchise record (14.5). He is playing on his fifth-year option and the Jaguars could work out an extension or be forced to use the franchise tag on him.

The Jaguars also must figure out what they're doing with receiver Calvin Ridley, whom they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons last season and is also playing on his fifth-year option.