Myles Garrett says the Browns still have high hopes for this season despite his injury in the team's loss vs. Denver.

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett avoided serious injury to his left shoulder, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Stefanski said that tests Monday revealed that Garrett suffered no structural damage to the shoulder and that he could play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett suffered the injury in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Garrett said afterward he felt something pop in his shoulder during the game. He left the locker room with his arm in a sling.

"I've played through things that should have sidelined me before," Garrett said Sunday. "I'm going to continue to fight and I'm going to do what's best for the team and for myself. But we have high hopes for this season and what we want to do. Nothing like this is going to hold us back or me back. Going to find a way to respond."

Garrett leads a defense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL in efficiency. He is tied for second in the league with 13 sacks.

The Browns flew from Denver to Los Angeles on Sunday night and will practice there preparing for the game against the Rams.