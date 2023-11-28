Jonathan Taylor pushes into the end zone to get the Colts on the board. (0:16)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an unspecified thumb injury that could force him to miss time during his team's postseason push, sources told ESPN.

The team is still evaluating the injury, according to those sources, with one saying that no determination has been made yet as to whether Taylor could be placed on injured reserve.

Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Colts' victory over the Buccaneers and played the entire game. He closed out the win with an 8-yard run with 1:24 remaining that gave the Colts a first down and allowed Indianapolis to run out the clock. Taylor played 42 snaps in the game and carried the ball 15 times.

It has been an eventful season for Taylor, starting with his very public contract standoff and ankle injury that sidelined him for the first four games. But Taylor's performance has been impressive since he signed a three-year, $42 million extension in October and returned to the lineup.

Taylor's workload had consistently increased in recent weeks, with the share of carries between him and backup Zack Moss tilted more toward Taylor lately. Taylor has 414 yards on 100 carries since returning.

If Taylor misses time, he'll give way to Moss, who was one of the NFL's leading rushers earlier this season in Taylor's absence. Moss has a career-best 672 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season, surpassing his previous high of 481 yards as a rookie in Buffalo in 2020.

Taylor's injury news was first reported by NFL Network.