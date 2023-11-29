Open Extended Reactions

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson is retiring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday and will be an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jackson played eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Eagles, earning all three of his Pro Bowl nods with Philadelphia. He was a game-breaker as a receiver and returner, leading the league in yards per reception four times.

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine."

There was nothing routine about his most memorable play. On Dec. 19, 2010, the Eagles overcame a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit against the rival Giants. New York punted with 12 seconds left, and Jackson returned it 65 yards for a touchdown as time expired. The game came to be known as the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands."

Jackson also played for Washington, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in seven regular-season games for L.A. in 2021, and although he wasn't with the team in the playoffs, he still earned a Super Bowl ring.