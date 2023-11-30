BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Buffalo Bills player Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed the warrant, which was initially reported by WFAA in Dallas.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, the Dallas Police responded to a major disturbance call, with the preliminary investigation showing that Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Von Miller, who is alleged to have assaulted a pregnant woman. The Bills say they were made aware of the incident and were gathering more information. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Per police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

The Bills released a statement on the incident Thursday morning, saying "This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL said in a statement that, "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time."

Miller, 34, was under investigation in 2021 by police in Parker, Colorado, but no charges were filed.

The pass-rusher signed with the Bills in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract. He has played 19 total games with the team, including eight this season as he comes off a right ACL injury. The Bills are currently on their bye week.