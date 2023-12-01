Open Extended Reactions

The Week 13 edition of "Thursday Night Football" has NFL stars pulling out their most fashionable fits for their pregame arrivals.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf donned a kilt, stylish hoodie and platform boots with a handbag to complete the look.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrived in silk dress pants with cargo pockets, a snakeskin bomber jacket over a black hoodie and sleek dress shoes to finish off the fit.

Here's how the stars shined in their Week 13 arrivals: