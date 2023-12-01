The Week 13 edition of "Thursday Night Football" has NFL stars pulling out their most fashionable fits for their pregame arrivals.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf donned a kilt, stylish hoodie and platform boots with a handbag to complete the look.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrived in silk dress pants with cargo pockets, a snakeskin bomber jacket over a black hoodie and sleek dress shoes to finish off the fit.
Here's how the stars shined in their Week 13 arrivals:
