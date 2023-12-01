        <
        >

          Seahawks, Cowboys arrive in style for TNF

          DK Metcalf arrives in a kilt for "Thursday Night Football." Seattle Seahawks/X
          • ESPN staffNov 30, 2023, 07:57 PM ET

          The Week 13 edition of "Thursday Night Football" has NFL stars pulling out their most fashionable fits for their pregame arrivals.

          Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf donned a kilt, stylish hoodie and platform boots with a handbag to complete the look.

          Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrived in silk dress pants with cargo pockets, a snakeskin bomber jacket over a black hoodie and sleek dress shoes to finish off the fit.

          Here's how the stars shined in their Week 13 arrivals: