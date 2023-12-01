Geno Smith connects with DK Metcalf for 73-yard Seahawks TD vs. Cowboys

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks entered Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys in an offensive rut, having scored only three touchdowns over the previous four weeks.

They got out of it in a hurry.

Facing a third-and-9 on their opening drive, after a false start on center Evan Brown pushed them back 5 yards, Smith hit receiver DK Metcalf on a post route with a perfectly placed throw over two defenders. Metcalf snagged it in stride and took it the distance for a 73-yard touchdown.

That gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead and marked the first time the Cowboys have trailed at home this season. They answered with a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on their next drive to regain the lead, 10-7.

The touchdown catch was Metcalf's fourth of the season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.23 mph on the play, the fastest speed by a ball carrier since Week 2 of the 2020 season (Raheem Mostert, 23.09 mph).

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Metcalf has now tied Steve Largent for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns of at least 50 yards in Seahawks history with five.

After the Cowboys built a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, the Seahawks finished off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown by running back Zach Charbonnet to narrow the gap to 17-14. It was the first score for the rookie second-rounder.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.