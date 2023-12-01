Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, giving the team its second-leading rusher.

Achane missed the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets in Week 12 after aggravating his knee injury the previous week in his initial return against the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie had spent five weeks on injured reserve after originally suffering the knee injury in Week 5.

The third-round pick has rushed for 461 yards and has seven total touchdowns in five games this season, averaging an NFL-high 11.8 yards per carry. His return should give the Dolphins a potent tandem with Raheem Mostert, whose 785 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns rank second and first in the NFL, respectively.

McDaniel wasn't as definitive about the status of safety Jevon Holland, who has been limited throughout the week with injuries to both knees. The third-year star was at practice Friday and didn't appear to have any brace or sleeve on either knee, but McDaniel said, as usual, that the team would err on the side of caution.

"He's been aggressively going after his rehab, and he knows right now that he's playing the best ball of his career," McDaniel said. "With Jevon, we have to be very smart knowing really what it means to our team as a leader, as a player and what he's able to do and in our scheme. So we'll be assessing him. I will be very cautious, and I'm not afraid to be the patient, wise one if it makes sense."

Left tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm have also been limited throughout the week with quad and back injuries, respectively. Both are trending to have a questionable designation for Sunday's game.

McDaniel said he was unsure whether Rob Hunt will return from a three-game absence but felt "optimistic" that the Dolphins' starting right guard is ready to play after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8.