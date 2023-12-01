Field Yates and Tyler Fulghum are optimistic about Keenan Allen's fantasy prospects vs. the Patriots if an injury doesn't keep him out. (1:11)

While many harbored high hopes of a good game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, no one figured on the highest-scoring prime-time game of 2023 or only the fifth game in NFL history with no punts.

Dak Prescott passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cowboys prevail, 41-35.

Prime-time games had averaged a combined 40.1 points this season entering the night. The over/under had hit the under in 76% of prime-time games this season prior to Thursday, which was the highest rate this century.

The Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games. After consecutive Thursday games, Dallas won't play again until an NFC East rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 10. The only team to beat the Cowboys in the past seven games was the Eagles, 28-23 in Philadelphia on Nov. 5.

The Eagles (10-1) have a huge game on Sunday against the resurgent San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia expects the return of right tackle Lane Johnson, who missed last week's win over the Buffalo Bills with a groin issue. They won't have tight end Dallas Goedert (broken forearm), but he showed signs this week that a return in time for the Dallas game isn't out of the question.

Elsewhere, some receivers critical to the success of their teams could be hampered by various injuries but appear likely to give it a go, including Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, Cincinnati Bengals veteran Tee Higgins and Green Bay Packers upstart Jayden Reed.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Thigh

Allen missed two days of practice this week, but he returned Friday. He hasn't missed a game this season and leads the NFL in receptions with 97. He's officially listed as questionable, but the veteran gave every indication after Friday's session that he'd play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

-- Kris Rhim

Injury: Chest

It wasn't looking good for Reed most of the week. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Matt LaFleur said if Reed returned on Friday there was a chance he could play. Reed indeed practiced on Friday and was listed as questionable. He initially was hurt two weeks ago, when he took a hard hit to the midsection, but has played through it ever since and has managed to stay productive. While the Packers haven't established a true WR1, Reed has been as productive as anyone in their group this season.

-- Rob Demovsky

Injury: Hamstring

Higgins was limited on Thursday's practice but said the plan is for him to play on Monday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said he wanted to be 100% healthy before returning to help the team potentially salvage a playoff berth despite the loss of QB Joe Burrow for the season. Higgins has missed the past three games.

-- Ben Baby

Injury: Hamstring

Hall is listed as questionable, but he practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play. Backups Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Israel Abanikanda (illness) also are questionable, though Cook "should be fine," according to coach Robert Saleh.

-- Rich Cimini

Injury: Groin

Cox is being listed as questionable despite not practicing all week. Even if he suits up, expect the bulk of the work to fall to young defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The Eagles will be more vulnerable up the middle with linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) sidelined.

-- Tim McManus

Injury: Neck; groin; foot; ankle/foot

Godwin reaggravated a neck injury Thursday, and according to coach Todd Bowles, he'll "be a game-time decision" for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. If he can't go, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore will fill in.

David and Dean both will miss their second consecutive games. To make matters worse at linebacker, White has been ruled out and SirVocea Dennis, David's backup, came down with an illness and is doubtful.

-- Jenna Laine

Injury: Groin

The Chiefs listed McKinnon as questionable for Sunday night's game on their final injury report of the week, but coach Andy Reid said McKinnon would be available to play. McKinnon is the Chiefs' third-down back and is fourth on the team in touchdowns with three.

-- Adam Teicher

Injury: Concussion

One of the few bright spots in the team's disappointing season, Douglas (36 catches, 410 yards) has been ruled out for Sunday's game. The Patriots don't have a player with a similar skill set to turn to, but the expectation is that practice-squad WR/QB Malik Cunningham will be joining the 53-man roster and perhaps could attempt to fill part of the void.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Concussion

Burks returned to the field for the first time since Oct 31, two days before he suffered a concussion in the Titans' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks had a good work week. Vrabel added that he was pleasantly surprised by Burks' ability to get back in meetings. Burks hasn't been ruled out but he still has to get the final clearance from concussion protocol. Having Burks in the lineup opposite DeAndre Hopkins would add another vertical threat in the passing game. Burks' 15.3 yards per catch is second only to Chris Moore (23.3 yards) among Titans wide receivers.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Ankle

Hollins practiced twice on a limited basis this week and is questionable for Sunday against the New York Jets. Hollins, besides being Atlanta's No. 2 receiver, is a key special teams performer and strong run blocker. If he can't play, figure on seeing more of receiver Van Jefferson and do-everything Cordarrelle Patterson out wide.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Elbow

Forbes, Washington's first-round pick in April, will sit out for a second consecutive game with an injured left elbow. But Commanders coach Ron Rivera said they have fitted him with a brace and that he expects Forbes to return this season. Rivera said if they did not have a bye next week, Forbes probably would play.

-- John Keim

Injury: Hamstring

Schultz split snaps with Brevin Jordan last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of the injury. He hasn't practiced all week and won't play on Sunday.

-- DJ Bien-Aime

Injury: Hand

Anzalone didn't practice all week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at New Orleans. The veteran linebacker is Detroit's leading tackler with 87 and is one of the most consistent players on defense. Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard will be looking for guys such as Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez to step up.

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Concussion; thigh; ankle

The Saints are already shorthanded with Michael Thomas on IR, and at minimum they'll be down two starters after Shaheed got hurt last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Olave is officially questionable because he is in concussion protocol, but he practiced all week and fully participated on Friday. The final step for Olave is to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

Jordan has missed only one game due to injury in his career -- when he fractured his orbital bone last season. The Saints say they will gave him every chance to play in his 204th career game and will make him a game-time decision against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

-- Katherine Terrell

Injury: Hamstring

Fitzpatrick, who has missed the past four games, is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He told reporters Friday that he will play and he feels "great."

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Hamstring

Campbell was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and the hope is he can play against Cincinnati, especially with the expected return of Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Second-year player Montaric Brown has been up and down in Campbell's absence and the Jaguars don't want to rush Campbell's return, but he's a much better matchup against Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

-- Michael DiRocco

Injury: Groin; hip

Jeudy did not practice Wednesday, but practiced both Thursday and Friday. Thursday he was formally listed as limited and Friday he said he felt fine after practice. Broncos coach Sean Payton said "he had a good practice.'' Jeudy is expected to play against the Houston Texans unless he has some kind of issue after his on-field work this week before the team leaves after Saturday's practice.

Lutz, who was named AFC special teams player of the month for November, has been on the injury report all week with the injury but has participated in practice each day. Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said: "I didn't see anything ... that would lead me to be concerned that he would miss a football game.''

-- Jeff Legwold

Injury: Concussion

Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol, meaning 38-year-old Joe Flacco will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Browns this season. That has happened only twice in franchise history (2008 and 1988). Flacco signed with the Browns last month. His last touchdown pass actually came against in Cleveland in Week 2 of last season.

-- Jake Trotter

Injury: Hamstring

Horn was listed as questionable for Sunday , so there's a chance he could play. There appears to be a better chance that he's not activated to the 53-man roster until Monday, when his 21-day window since being activated from IR closes. Horn brings a shutdown corner to the mix that would have a tremendous impact on what the Bucs and quarterback Baker Mayfield want to do if he plays.

-- David Newton