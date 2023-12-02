Jim Valvano delivers his famous "Don't ever give up" speech at the 1993 ESPYS. (10:23)

ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2022 is Nov. 28-Dec. 10. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate.

Week 13 of the NFL season marks a special annual event: #MyCauseMyCleats weekend. The occasion allows players across the league to sport kicks that aren't team-specific but are in compliance with the NFL uniform policy.

For Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal, the cause is deeply personal. He was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, while playing for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2018.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old cancer survivor will show his support for the V Foundation by wearing custom cleats against the New Orleans Saints. Paschal's V Foundation-inspired cleats will match his pair of custom Air Force Ones with a No. 9 on his right foot and a No. 3 on his left for his jersey number: 93.

Josh Pashcal's custom cleats feature art dedicated to the V Foundation. @107Allison/@DTLRLifestyle/@solesbysir

This has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett. In April, he and his wife, Jordanna, mourned the loss of their daughter, Arrayah, after she drowned in a swimming pool at their home.

Barrett and his wife founded Arrayah Hope Inc., an organization honoring their late daughter, to raise awareness around pool safety and provide free swimming lessons for children in Florida and Colorado.

On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the 31-year-old will pay homage to his daughter with cleats that have "Arrayah Hope Inc." written on the side, with a sunny sky in the background.

Here are some more cleats with causes for Week 13:

