Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks should be good to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, barring any setback, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Burks had a solid week and that he was pleasantly surprised by his ability to get back into meetings and practice as he progressed through the concussion protocol.

Burks will take part in Saturday's walk-through practice and is waiting on a "final blessing" from a doctor to clear the protocol, Vrabel said.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a concussion Oct. 31 against the Steelers and had to be carted off the field. Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports

Burks practiced this week for the first time since Oct. 31 after he suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of the Titans' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burks lost consciousness but was awake and alert as he was carted off the field.

The Titans listed Burks as a limited practice participant Wednesday. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday and has a questionable designation for Sunday's game.