FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In a surprising move, the New York Jets are waiving veteran backup safety Adrian Amos, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Amos, 30, an eight-year starter with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, was primarily a backup for the Jets, but he did play on 248 defensive snaps. His role, though, was reduced in recent weeks, leading to what one source described as a mutual parting.

The Jets made the move, in part, to create playing time for younger backups Ashtyn Davis and rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse. There might have other considerations as well. NFL Network first reported the transaction.

Amos signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $1.75 million contract in June, shortly after projected starter Chuck Clark suffered a season-ending knee injury. Second-year safety Tony Adams overtook Amos with an impressive training camp, winning the starting job opposite Jordan Whitehead.

In 11 games, including three starts, Amos finished with 23 tackles and one pass defended. He also was a key contributor on special teams (193 snaps).