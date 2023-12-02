Tyler Fulghum believes that Joe Mixon will be a leader in the Bengals' offense against the Jaguars on Monday Night Football. (0:36)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals will be without one of their top defenders for at least one game.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was declared out for Monday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he suffered an ankle sprain in Friday's practice. He had already been dealing with a quadriceps issue that dates back to the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said he's unsure of the long-term prognosis for the team's rising cornerback.

"I don't know that," Taylor said when asked if Taylor-Britt will miss multiple games. "I do know that he'll be out this week."

The second-year player out of Nebraska has been an important part of the team's defense. Taylor-Britt enters Week 13 tied for third in the NFL in interceptions (four). He also has a forced fumble.

Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in October 2022, is projected to make his sixth start of the season alongside rookie DJ Turner.

The Bengals (5-6) have lost three straight games and are trying to maintain an outside chance of reaching the postseason. They will be tasked with slowing down a Jacksonville (8-3) offense that features a receiving corps of Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones.

Earlier in the week, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Jacksonville's offensive speed, coupled with the play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, gives the Jaguars an imposing unit.

"There's a reason why they've won all these games," Anarumo said Thursday. "A big part of it is what they can do on offense."

One of Cincinnati's wide receivers will be back for the prime-time showdown. Tee Higgins was not listed on the Bengals' game status report for Saturday and is good to go for the game. Linebacker Logan Wilson, who suffered a minor ankle injury in the team's Week 12 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers, will also be available to face the Jaguars.